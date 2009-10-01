Nach fast 25 Jahren erfolgreicher Bandgeschichte bringt KORN-Frontmann Jonathan Davis am 25.Mai dieses Jahres sein erstes Soloalbum â€žBlack Labyrinthâ€œ auf den Markt. SelbstverstÃ¤ndlich lÃ¤sst auch eine entsprechende Tour nicht lange auf sich warten.

Bereits 1993 in Bakersfield gegrÃ¼ndet, hat Davis als SÃ¤nger von Korn bereits zwÃ¶lfÂ Studioalben vorzuweisen und gilt als eine Nu-Metal â€“ Instanz, die nicht mehr wegzudenken ist. Mit seinem Soloprojekt lÃ¶st er sich jedoch von gewohnten Pfaden und erforscht neue musikalische Wege.

Seine erste Single â€žWhat It Isâ€œ wurde bereits 3,6 Millionen mal auf YouTube angeklickt und hÃ¤lt sich bereits seit 12 Wochen in den Billboard Rock Charts. Des WeiterenÂ sind seine Lieder â€žWhat It Isâ€œ und â€žBasic Needsâ€œ auch im Soundtrack des Ende 2017 erschienen Films â€žAmerican Satanâ€œ zu hÃ¶ren.

Jahrelange BÃ¼hnenerfahrung und das Beschreiten neuer Pfade bietet eingefleischten Korn-Fans und denen, die sich Ã¼berraschen lassen wollen, eine Garantie fÃ¼r einen grandiosen Abend.

Begleitet wird er dabei unter anderem von seinem langjÃ¤hrigen Bandkollegen Ray Luzier am Schlagzeug.

Also lasst Euch diese Chance nicht entgehen und kauft Eure Tickets, solange sie noch verfÃ¼gbar sind!

Hier die Tourdaten im Ãœberblick :

04.06.2018 Hamburg (DE), Gruenspan

10.06.2018 Esch/ Alzette (LUX), Rockhal

11.06.2018 Pratteln (CH), Z7 Konzertfabrik

Tickets gibt es ab 39,15 â‚¬ bei Eventim und an vielen Vorverkaufsstellen.

After nearly 25 years of successful band history, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis will release his first solo album â€žBlack Labyrinthâ€œ on the 25th of May this year. Of course this includes a tour as well.

Founded in 1993 in Bakersfield, DavisÂ already recorded 12 studio albums as theÂ singer of KORN and is considered a indispensable nu-metal â€“ instance today.Â However, with his solo project, he breaks away from familiar paths and explores new musical ways.



His first single â€žWhat It Isâ€œ already has 3.6 million clicks on YouTube and has been on the Billboard Rock Charts for 12 weeks by now. Furthermore, his songs â€žWhat It Isâ€œ and â€žBasic Needsâ€œ can also be heard in the soundtrack of the movie â€žAmerican Satanâ€œ, which was released in late 2017.

Years of stage experience and exploring new trails guarantee a great show to hardcore Korn fans and those who want to be surprised. He will be joined by his longtime bandmate Ray Luzier on drums, among others.

So do not miss this chance and buy your tickets while theyâ€™re still available!

Here are the tour dates at a glance:

04.06.2018 Hamburg (DE), Gruenspan

10.06.2018 Esch/ Alzette (LUX), Rockhal

11.06.2018 Pratteln (CH), Z7 Konzertfabrik

Tickets are available at Eventim and at many booking offices and start at â‚¬39, 15.