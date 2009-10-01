Ich hatte ein absolut tolles Interview mit dem neuen Sänger von CRASHDÏET – Gabriel Keyes.

Was er alles so zu erzählen hat, lest ihr hier:

Erst einmal danke, dass du dir die Zeit nimmst und ein Interview mit mir machen willst.

Es bedeutet mir sehr viel, ich weiß, dass Zeit Geld ist und deshalb bin ich sehr froh, dass du dir Zeit nimmst.

Gabriel: Danke dir!

CRASHDÏET ist eine Band mit sehr langer Story. Wie fühlt es sich an, ein Teil von so einer tollen Rockband zu sein? Der Sänger zu sein und die Band zu repräsentieren?

Gabriel: Es fühlt sich toll an! Du weißt, für mich fühlt sich das irgendwie unwirklich und böse an. (Lacht) Böse. Es fühlt sich sehr gut an. Du weißt, dass ich viele Erwartungen habe. Die Band hat viel zu bieten. Sie haben noch nicht das Toplevel erreicht und ich denke auch, dass es viel mehr an Potential in einer Band zu finden gibt. Also bin ich sehr aufgeregt!

Bist du nervös vor einem Auftritt oder eher der Entspannte?

Gabriel: Es ist schon sehr normal für mich. Irgendwie wird alles normal, also bin ich nicht wirklich nervös. Ich freu mich, will es JETZT machen und einfach voran kommen. Ich will da raus gehen und DIE BUDE ROCKEN!

Was machst du nach einer Show? Party? Relaxen?

Gabriel: Ich bin ein Partytier. Weißt du, man muss ja auch bedenken, dass ich viel Zeit verloren habe hier. Nicht nur einen Auftritt. Deshalb muss ich halt an meine Stimme denken, aufpassen, dass ich sie nicht kaputt mache und mich auf die Performance mehr konzentrieren, als auf die Party. Selbst wenn es manchmal blöd ist, aber das ist das reale Leben. (Lacht)

Würdest du dich selber als ein Kind der „wilden Generation“ beschreiben? (Wie im Song „Generation wild“)

Gabriel: Nicht genau. Ich war ziemlich geknickt. Ich war ein richtig fröhliches Kind, bis ich in der dritten Klasse war, dann wurde ich mehr zum Rebell. Ich war verdammt wütend auf die Zeit. Begann zu rauchen, begann zu trinken. Es dauerte eine Zeit, um den Stil, den ich hatte, zu ändern. Ich war ziemlich normal, bis ich in den Rock einstieg.

Das erste Mal sah ich die Crew. Ich war wie “Was zum Teufel ist das?”. Mein Bruder Kriss zeigte sie mir und ich dann so: “Sie sehen aus wie Mädchen”. Ich fühlte mich ein bisschen unangenehm, hatte das Gefühl, dass das lächerlich ist. Aber dann fing ich an, es zu mögen. Ich begann die Kleidung zu tragen und versuchte so zu sein wie sie.

Aber ich bin dann doch eher so der SKID ROW Fan. Das gefällt mir mehr als die Glam Bands. Ich mag einfach den harten Melodic Rock, den SKID ROW eben haben, oder GUNS´N´ROSES. Lieber Punk, Rock´n´Roll Musik als Glam Metal mit hochtoupierten Haaren.

Wer ist dein größter Einfluss in Sachen Musik? Irgendwelche Lieblingsbands?

Gabriel: SKID ROW!

Die haben einfach diese „Star Power“, so als ob es dich durchleuchtet, sobald sie auf der Bühne sind. Du wirst einfach geblendet von dem Licht!

Ich habe von der Band gelesen, die du früher hattest (PERFECT CRIME). Warst du immer schon ein Musiker? Ist das bei euch in der Familie so?

Gabriel: Ich denke, wir sind eine musikalische Familie, ja. Mein Onkel ist Songwriter, also meine ganze Familie hat etwas mit Musik zu tun. Singen, alles. Ich glaube auch, dass das Ganze schon sehr bald begonnen hat. Als ich ein Kind war, habe ich das Singen angefangen. Also war die Musik da, seitdem ich denken kann.

War das immer dein großer Traum?

Gabriel: Ja, schon. Eigentlich hatte ich nicht den Traum, ein Künstler zu sein oder sowas, bis ich in diesen Rock´n´Roll kam. Das war das erste Mal, dass ich es fühlte, ein Rockstar sein zu wollen. Und das war auch der Moment, in dem sich alles änderte.

Kannst du mit der Musik überleben oder hast du einen Job?

Gabriel: Ich habe einen Job.

Was würdest du machen, wenn du nicht in CRASHDÏET wärst? Wo würde dein Talent dann hingehen?

Gabriel: Ich weiß es eigentlich nicht. Vor Crashdiet habe ich meine zweite Band gegründet. Ich war in dem Moment einfach nur müde. Ich hatte lange schwarze Haare und war einige Zeit ziemlich in meiner Identität verloren. Als diese Chance kam, war ich tatsächlich bei den Jungs von HIGHRIDE mit meinem Bruder Kriss und mit Peter. Und jemand schrieb mir per Messenger: “Hey, CRASHDÏET sucht nach einem neuen Sänger! Willst du es ausprobieren? “. Und ich dachte: “Nun, ich weiß es nicht”.

Peter meinte: “Oh, komm schon! Sei Crashdiet! Mach das!” Und ich dann: “Okay, versuche es einfach “.

Vorher habe ich nur ein paar Balladen und Sachen auf meinem Computer aufgenommen, mehr nicht. Ich war nicht so aktiv in der Musik.

Freust du dich schon auf die Europatournee diesen Sommer?

Gabriel: JA natürlich! Wir sind auf dem Bang Your Head Festival vertreten und machen auch noch ein Festival in Schweden. Und im Oktober sind wir in den Staaten. Das ist ein kleineres Festival, da kommen 700 Leute oder so.

Natürlich hoffe ich, dass wir noch mehr Festivals spielen, wobei ich sagen muss, dass ich mich schon sehr auf Bang Your Head freue.

Warst du schon mal auf Tour?

Gabriel: Nein, das ist mein erstes Mal. Aber ich freue mich wahnsinnig drauf.

Die wichtigste Frage: Warst du schon einmal in Deutschland?

Gabriel: Einmal. Das war aber bloß ein Zwischenstopp am Flughafen auf dem Weg nach Amerika. Wir sind in Frankfurt gelandet und für ungefähr fünfzehn Minuten in Deutschland gewesen. Aber ich freu mich sehr auf Deutschland.

Möchtest du deinen Fans noch etwas sagen?

Gabriel: Danke für euren Support und ich hoffe, dass wir uns bald sehen!

I had a pretty cool Skype Interview with the new singer of CRASHDÏET: Gabriel Keyes!

What he has to tell, you can read here:

First of all, thank you for taking your time to have an interview with me.

It means a lot to me. I know that time is money and that’s why I’m very glad that you take time for me.

Gabriel: Thank you too!

CRASHDÏET is a band with a really long story behind it. How does it feel to be a part of such an amazing rockband, to be the lead singer and to representing this band?

Gabriel: It feels amazing! You know for me this feels kind of unreal and wicked. (Laughs). Wicked. It feels very good. You know I have a lot of expectations. The band has a lot to give, they haven’t reached the top level and I also think there is a lot more potential to find in a band. So I´m so excited about this!

Are you nervous before gigs or are you the relaxed one?

Gabriel: It is pretty natural for me. Everything is becoming natural so I don’t really feel nervous. I am just excited, I just want to do it RIGHT NOW so I just want to keep it going. I just want to get out there and kick some fuckin ass!

What are you doing after a show. Party? Relax?

Gabriel: I am a party animal, you have to think like a long time I’ve passed. It´s not only one gig. I think I have to think about my voice a lot, that I don’t get destroyed and focus on the performance more than on the party. Even if it sucks you know, that is the real life (laughs).

Would you describe yourself as a child of the „wild generation“? (As the song generation wild)

Gabriel: Not exactly, I was pretty kinked. I was a real happy kid until I got on third class, then I turned more into a rebel. I was fucking angry at the time. Started smoking, started drinking, it took a time to change the style I had. I was pretty normal until I got into Rock.

First time I saw the crew I was like „what the fuck is this?“. My brother Kriss showed me and I was like „they look like girls“, I felt like it was a bit cringe. I felt like this is ridiculous. But then I started to like it. I started to wear the clothes and tried to be like them. But I am more the Skid Row fan than the glam bands. I like this heavy melodic rock, like Skid Row, Guns´n´Roses, not the glam. I’m not so into this big hair stuff, I’m more into this punk, rock´n´roll stuff.

Who or which bands are your biggest influence when it comes to music? Any favorite Bands?

Gabriel: Skid Row.

They got this „star Power“, like it shines through you when they are on stage, you know? You got blinded by the light!

I have read about the band you had in the past (Perfect Crime). Have you always been a musician? Is it in your family?

Gabriel: I think we are a musically family, yes. My uncle is a songwriter, my whole family is really into music. Singing and everything. I also think this started pretty early, when I was a kid I started singing. So it has been there since I can remember.

So this was ever a big dream of yours?

Gabriel: Yes. Actually I didn’t have the dream to be an artist or something until I came into this Rock´n´Roll. This was the first time I felt like I wanted to be a rockstar. Go on tour, playing in front of big crowds. This was the moment everything just changed.

Can you survive with your music or do you have a job besides it?

Gabriel: I have a job besides.

What would you do if you were not in CRASHDÏET. Where would your talent go then?

Gabriel: I don’t know actually. Before CRASHDÏET I created my second band. I was just tired there at the moment. I had long black hair and was kind of pretty lost in my identity for a while so when this chance came I was actually with the boys of HIGHRIDE with my brother Kriss and Peter. And someone wrote to me on messenger „Hey, CRASHDÏET is searching for a new singer! Do you want to try out?“. And I was like „well I don’t know“.

Peter was like „Oh come on! Its CRASHDÏET! Do this!“ And then I was like „okay, just give it a try“. Before this I was just recording some ballads and stuff on my computer, nothing more than that. I was not so active in the music.

CRASHDÏET has released four cds so far. Could you tell me if there is going to be a fifth one in the future?

Gabriel: Yeah, of course! (Laughs)

Are you already excited about the European Tour this summer?

Gabriel: Yes, of course! We are going to be on Bang Your Head Festival, and one in Sweden, and one in the United States in October. A little smaller Festival, it takes like 700 people. And of course I hope there is going to be some more!

But I am very excited for Bang your Head.

Have you ever been on tour?

Gabriel: No, that is my first time. I am pretty excited about it.

And the most important question: Have you ever been in Germany?

Gabriel: Once. But that was just changing flights on my way to America. We landed in airport Frankfurt and stayed about 15 minutes.

But I am very excited to go there.

Is there anything you want to tell your fans?

Gabriel: Thanks for all the support this far and I hope to see you guys soon!

/Paola

special thanks to: Kriss Keyes.