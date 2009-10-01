Das erste Album in knapp fÃ¼nf Jahren muss natÃ¼rlich gebÃ¼hrend gefeiert werden und so touren die Grunge-Legenden von ALICE IN CHAINS aktuell durch unsere Gefilde. Metal-Impressions hat sich das natÃ¼rlich nicht entgehen lassen und war fÃ¼r euch in Esch/Alzette (LUX) vor Ort.

Viel muss man zu ihnen ja eigentlich nicht sagen, zÃ¤hlen sie doch neben NIRVANA, SOUNDGARDEN und PEARL JAM zu den grÃ¶ÃŸten Vertretern ihres Genres. 1987 gegrÃ¼ndet, steigerte die Formation aus Seattle schnell ihren internationalen Bekanntheitsgrad, sodass sie bereits sieben Jahre spÃ¤ter ihr erstes Nummer Eins Album “Jar of Flies” verzeichnen konnten. Kurz vor der Jahrtausendwende wurde es dann still um die Band, bevor deren SÃ¤nger Layne Staley Anfang 2002 tot in seiner Wohnung aufgefunden wurde. Ab 2004 gab man dannÂ wieder einige ausgewÃ¤hlte Shows mit immer wechselnden Gastmusikern am Mikrofon, bis 2008 William DuVall als festes Mitglied der Band verpflichtet wurde. Es folgten zwei Alben und einige Touren, bis letztes Jahr endlich das lang erwartete dritte Album mit William als SÃ¤nger erschien, welches weltweit gute Kritiken und hohe Chartplatzierungen erntete. Nachdem letztes Jahr schon eine kleine Tour mit gerade einmal zwei deutschen Shows stattfand, wird das neueste Werk “Rainier Fog” nun gebÃ¼hrend auf einer ausgedehnten Tour gefeiert.

PÃ¼nktlich wie immer lieÃŸ man die wartenden Fans, die teilweise schon seit 11 Uhr am Morgen warteten, in die Rockhal im beschaulichen Esch/Alzette strÃ¶men. Sogar fÃ¼nf Minuten vor dem angekÃ¼ndigten Showbeginn stÃ¼rmte dann auch schon die Vorband die BÃ¼hne: BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB. In rund dreiÃŸig Minuten performte die 1998 in San Francisco gegrÃ¼ndete Band ganze sieben Songs voller Rock, der keinen in der Halle ruhig stehen lieÃŸ. Die wechselnde SÃ¤ngerrolle der beiden Gitarristen, sowie die Mundharmonikaeinlagen des Frontmannes Peter Hayes boten dabei fÃ¼r jeden etwas und belebten das GefÃ¼hl von echtem Rock wieder.

Wieder voll im Zeitplan angekommen, betraten dann um 21.00 Uhr endlich ALICE IN CHAINS die BÃ¼hne, begleitet von einer grandiosen Lichtshow, die dem BÃ¼hnenbild des letzten Jahres problemlos noch einmal eine Schippe oben drauf packte. In fast zwei Stunden performten sie 21 Songs aus allen Alben der Bandgeschichte und zogen hierbei Jung und Alt in ihren Bann. In altgewohnter Manier sang William sowohl seine Eigenen, als auch die fÃ¼r Layne geschriebenen Songs mÃ¼helos und Gitarrist Jerry lieÃŸ bei seinen Soli einige MÃ¼nder offen stehen. Bassist Mike und Drummer Sean hingegen lieÃŸen keine Gelegenheit aus, um den einen oder anderen Scherz mit dem Publikum zu machen. Insgesamt merkte man der Band an, dass sie mit Herzblut bei der Sache sind und Sean lieÃŸ sich vor der Zugabe sogar zu einer, fÃ¼r ihn eher ungewÃ¶hnlichen, kurzen Ansprache, hinreiÃŸen. Abgerundet durch die minutiÃ¶s getimte Lichtshow und die Fans aus aller Herren LÃ¤nder, die sich zum Teil schon von frÃ¼heren Shows kannten, zauberten sie allen Anwesenden ein LÃ¤cheln aufs Gesicht, welches definitiv Freude auf mehr macht.

Hier die Setlist des Abends:

Bleed The Freak/ Check My Brain/ Again/ Never Fade/ Them Bones/ Dam That River/ Hollow/ Your Decision/ Rainier Fog/ Down In A Hole/ No Excuses/ Stone/ Red Giant/ Grind/ Nutshell/ Angry Chair/ Man In The Box/ The One You Know/ Got Me Wrong/ Would?/ Rooster

The first album in almost five years has to be celebrated properly, and so the grunge legends of ALICE IN CHAINS are currently touring through our realms. Of course, Metal-Impressions could not miss out and went to their show in Esch / Alzette (LUX) for you.

One does not have to say much about them usually, because they are among the biggest representatives of their genre, right next to NIRVANA, SOUNDGARDEN and PEARL JAM Founded in 1987, the formation from Seattle quickly increased its international reputation, so they achieved their first number one album “Jar of Flies” within seven years only. Shortly before the turn of the millennium, it became quiet around the band, before singer Layne Staley was found dead in his apartment in early 2002. From 2004 onwards, some selected shows with ever-changing guest musicians replacing the singer were performed again, until William DuVall became a permanent member of the band in 2008. In the following years they released two albums and did a few tours, until they finally released the long-awaited third album with William as a singer last year, which earned good reviews and high chart rankings worldwide. After a small tour with just two German shows back then, the latest work “Rainier Fog” is now due to be celebrated on an extended tour.

Just in time, as always, the waiting fans, some of whom had been waiting since 11 o’clock in the morning, were allowed to stream into the Rockhal in Esch / Alzette. Even five minutes before the announced start of the show, the opening act entered the stage: BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB. In about thirty minutes the band founded in 1998 in San Francisco performed seven songs full of rock, which did not leave anyone standing still in the entire hall. The changing vocal role of the two guitarists, as well as the harmonica performance of frontman Peter Hayes offered something for everyone and revived the feeling of real rock again.

Back on schedule, at 9:00 pm, ALICE IN CHAINS finally entered the stage, accompanied by a terrific light show, which made sure to outshine the stage set of last year by far. In almost two hours, they performed twenty one songs from all over the band’s history, captivating both young and old fans equally. In the usual manner, William sang both, his own and the songs written for Layne, smoothly and guitarist Jerry left some mouths open on his solos. Bassist Mike and drummer Sean, however, did not miss any opportunity to do some jokes with the audience. All in all, one could see that the band did the show with passion and Sean even held an, rather unusual, short speech to the audience right before the encore. Rounded off by the meticulously timed light show and the fans from all over the world, some of whom already knew each other from previous shows, they conjured a smile on everyone’s face, which definitely left the audience wanting more.

Here is the setlist of the show:

Bleed The Freak/ Check My Brain/ Again/ Never Fade/ Them Bones/ Dam That River/ Hollow/ Your Decision/ Rainier Fog/ Down In A Hole/ No Excuses/ Stone/ Red Giant/ Grind/ Nutshell/ Angry Chair/ Man In The Box/ The One You Know/ Got Me Wrong/ Would?/ Rooster