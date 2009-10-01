Wer Interesse an Bandfotos (Promotion/Live), einem privaten Shooting, o.Ã¤. hat, kann mich gerne unter info@metal-impressions.de kontaktieren. Preis nach Absprache.

DAWN OF DISEASE NEWS

Posted by Radu On Mai - 28 - 2017

DAWN OF DISEASE AlbumDie OsnabrÃ¼cker RÃ¶chelfraktion DAWN OF DISEASE hat den Nachfolger zu “Worship The Grave” eingetrÃ¼mmert. Das Teil hÃ¶rt auf den Namen “Ascension Gate” und erscheint am 11. August 2017 via Napalm Records. Als Appetizer gibtÂ´s mit `Perimortal` schon mal etwas auf den Arsch. Wem es gefÃ¤llt, kann das Album hier vorbestellen.

