DAWN OF DISEASE NEWS
On Mai - 28 - 2017
Die OsnabrÃ¼cker RÃ¶chelfraktion DAWN OF DISEASE hat den Nachfolger zu “Worship The Grave” eingetrÃ¼mmert. Das Teil hÃ¶rt auf den Namen “Ascension Gate” und erscheint am 11. August 2017 via Napalm Records. Als Appetizer gibtÂ´s mit `Perimortal` schon mal etwas auf den Arsch. Wem es gefÃ¤llt, kann das Album hier vorbestellen.
Support the Death Metal Scene and enjoy the violence!
REVIEW: VARG
Posted by Samir
REVIEW: WATCH OUT STAMPEDE
Posted by Samir
REVIEW: FJOERGYN
Posted by Samir
SHORT REVIEWS
Posted by Samir
REVIEW: GROOVENOM
Posted by Samir
REVIEW: TREES OF ETERNITY
Posted by Radu
REVIEW: UGF
Posted by Samir
SHORT REVIEWS
Posted by Samir
REVIEW: AOAL
Posted by Samir
REVIEW: ALLIGATOR RODEO
Posted by Samir
Add your comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.