Ganze vier Jahre sind verstrichen, seitdem das letzte HYPOCRISY Album “End Of Disclosure” die Lautsprecher erschÃ¼ttert hat. Peter TÃ¤gtren hat sich vermehrt PAIN gewidmet, wÃ¤hrend Horgh emsig bei IMMORTAL die Kessel rÃ¼hrt. Grund genug fÃ¼r Peter, um den Fans ein aktuelles Update zu geben, das auf weitere Geduld vorbereiten soll:

Hi everyone! (Again)

I get alot Of questions reg HYPOCRISY



“This is my thoughts”

(I can’t speak/write for the other members)

I have a hard time being motivated of writing new songs for that band.

I feel that after 26 years of building up the band to its status today in the world,

then I think…

where do we go from here??

I’m really happy to see Horgh is busy with new Immortal

And that will buy some time to figure out what to do in the best of interest of Hypocrisy and what is respectful to our loving fans all over the globe..

Do we have to release a new album?

Can we just do some tours or festivals

til/if the motivation is back?

I don’t know.. I just don’t wanna be apart of a half lame & stressed album..

Best

Peter