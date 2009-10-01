POOCA BASH HAMBURG !!!
On Mai - 25 - 2018
Genre: Â Thrash-Death Metal
BandgrÃ¼ndung: 2013
Heimatort: Hamburg
Genre: Melodic Metal
BandgrÃ¼ndung: 2011
Heimatort: OsnabrÃ¼ck
Genre: Industrial Metal / Dark Metal
BandgrÃ¼ndung: 2016
Heimatort: Elmshorn
Heimatort: Hamburg
REVIEW: DIMMU BORGIR
Posted by Radu
REVIEW: REAPERÂ´S REVENGE
Posted by Samir
PAY PANDORA – 4 junge Musiker des Nordens rocken nach oben
Posted by Stefanie
CD-Review: LORDI
Posted by Paola
Review: Haters Paradise
Posted by Paola
REVIEW: ELVELLON
Posted by Radu
REVIEW: JUDAS PRIEST
Posted by Peter Marquardt
REVIEW: MILLENNIUM
Posted by Kai
REVIEW: JUGGERNAUT
Posted by P e t e r
REVIEW: ERADICATOR
Posted by Radu
Add your comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.