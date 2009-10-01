Bald gibt es wieder was auf die Ohren! Nach ihrer ausgedehnten â€žReverenceâ€œ-Tour Anfang des Jahres Â beehren uns PARKWAY DRIVE im Sommer 2019 erneut, neben ihrer bereits laufenden Festivaltour, mit zwei Headline-Auftritten zu ihrem aktuellen Album.

2003 im australischen Byron Bay gegrÃ¼ndet, zÃ¤hlt die fÃ¼nfkÃ¶pfige Truppe heute zu den Sternen des Metalcore-Olymps. Bereits kurz nach ihrer GrÃ¼ndung verÃ¶ffentlichten sie eine Split-CD mit I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN und waren auf der â€žByron Bay Harcoreâ€œ-Compilation vertreten. In den nÃ¤chsten Jahren machten sie sich mit einigen Touren, Festivalauftritten und selbstverstÃ¤ndlich auch ihren Alben einen internationalen Namen. Beispielsweise stieg ihr 2012 erschienenes Album â€žAtlasâ€œ in Australien auf Platz 3 der Charts ein und erreichte hierzulande immerhin Platz 22. Der Nachfolger â€žIreâ€œ schaffte es sogar auf Platz 8 der deutschen Charts.

Anfang Mai diesen Jahres erschien mit â€žReverenceâ€œ das neuste Werk der Australier, welches mit den auffallenden Klargesang-Passagen und noch ausgeprÃ¤gteren melodischen Parts zwar einen rapiden Stilwechsel zu den VorgÃ¤ngern darstellt, aber rundum gelungen ist. Auch wenn sie hiermit vom Metalcore-Schema abweichen und dies nicht von allen Fans positiv aufgenommen wurde, zeigt ihre Platzierung auf Platz 3 der deutschen Albencharts, dass sie definitiv einiges richtig gemacht haben. Und so darf es natÃ¼rlich auch an einer zugehÃ¶rigen Festival-Tour und einigen wenigen Headline-Shows nicht fehlen, weshalb PARKWAY DRIVE im August 2019 zwei Mal in unsere heimischen Hallen zurÃ¼ckkehren. Als Support haben sie hierbei in Graz THY ART IS MURDER und CRYSTAL LAKE im GepÃ¤ck, in Esch/Alzette werden sie von BURY TOMORROW und VENOM PRISON begleitet. Beide Abende versprechen also brachiale Metalcore-Gewalt voller Breakdowns, atemberaubender Soli und fliegender Haare. Insbesondere die teilweise jahrelange Freundschaft der Bands untereinander verspricht ein einmaliges Klima und eine groÃŸartige Show. Also seid dabei und bringt mit dieser genialen Bandkombination die Hallen zum Beben!

Hier die Daten im Ãœberblick:

05.08.2019 SchloÃŸbergbÃ¼hne Kasematten, Graz (AT)

12.08.2019 Rockhal, Esch/Alzette (LUX)

Die Tickets fÃ¼r die Rockhal sind leider bereits vergriffen, aber fÃ¼r die SchloÃŸbergbÃ¼hne gibt es noch einige wenige Karten zum Preis von 49,55â‚¬ zzgl. GebÃ¼hren Ã¼ber oeticket.com zu erwerben. Also seid schnell und lasst Euch das nicht entgehen!

————

Prepare your ears! After their extended “Reverence” tour at the beginning of this year, PARKWAY DRIVE will return soon to support their current album in summer 2019, alongside their already ongoing festival tour, for two headline shows.

Founded in 2003 in Byron Bay, Australia, the five-member-band became one of the stars of the â€žMetalcore Olympusâ€œ by now. Shortly after their founding, they released a split CD with I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN and were featured on the “Byron Bay Harcore” compilation. During the next few years they increased their international reputation with a few tours, festival appearances and, of course, their albums. For example, their album “Atlas”, which was released in 2012, climbed to # 3 on the charts in Australia and reached number 22 in Germany. The successor “Ire” even made it to # 8 on the German charts. At the beginning of May last year, “Reverence” was released as the latest work by the Australians, which, with its striking clear-vocal passages and even more pronounced melodic parts, marks Â a rapid change of style to its predecessors, but has been completely successful. Although they differ from the metalcore-scheme and this was not well received by all of their fans, their placement in third place of the German album charts shows that they definitely made something right there. And of course this success canÂ´t be missing a festival tour and a few headline shows, which is why PARKWAY DRIVE will return to our domestic halls twice in August 2019. As support, they will be bringing THY ART IS MURDER and CRYSTAL LAKE to Graz, and will be accompanied by BURY TOMORROW and VENOM PRISON in Esch/Alzette. So both evenings promise brute metalcore violence full of breakdowns, breathtaking solos and flying hair. In particular, the long lasting friendship between some of these bands promises a unique climate and a great show. So join in and tear the halls down with this brilliant band combination!

These are the Dates:

05.08.2019 SchlossbergbÃ¼hne Casemates, Graz (AT)

12.08.2019 Rockhal, Esch / Alzette (LUX)

The tickets for the â€žRockhalâ€œ sold out already, but there are still a few left for the â€žSchloÃŸberg BÃ¼hneâ€œ via oeticket.com for â‚¬ 49.55 plus fees. So be quick and do not miss this!