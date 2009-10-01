Am 22.09.2018 ging es für Andrea vom Metal Impressions Magazine nach Helsinki, um eines der letzten Konzerte der aktuellen Tour von APOCALYPTICA zu besuchen. Die aktuelle Tour endete dort, wo vor über 20 Jahren die Weltkarriere der vier Finnen begann. Im Tavastia Club, eines legendären Clubs in Helsinki, spielten APOCALYPTICA ihren Tourabschluss an drei Tagen mit jeweils drei ausverkauften Konzerten. Andrea war beim zweiten Konzert mit dabei und wird Euch nunmehr berichten:

Ja, was soll ich vorweg sagen: Da ich die Show schon einige Male zuvor gesehen hattee, wusste ich worauf ich mich vorbereiten musste. Es erwartete mich ein ganzer Abend voller Metallica Songs, viel Headbanging und einer grandiosen Show. Im Gegensatz zum Rest der Tour war dieses Konzert anders. Die Finnen hatten sich für die „Apocalyptica plays Metallica by 4 Cellos“-Konzertreihe zum größten Teil klassische Konzerthäuser ausgesucht. Ein bestuhltes Metalkonzert ist durchaus einmal etwas anderes, so jedoch war es nicht am 22.09.2018. Der Abend im Tavastia bildete einen wundervollen Kontrast zum Rest der Tour und war somit ein würdiger Abschluss. Das Publikum wusste dies von Anfang an voll zu schätzen. Ich lernte an diesem besagten Abend APOCALYPTICA Fans aus der ganzen Welt kennen. So stand ich zum Beispiel in der 2. Reihe neben einer Brasilianerin, außerdem waren alte Bekannte aus ganz Europa da, und sogar einige Fans aus Russland bin ich begegnet.

Im ersten Teil des Abends wurde das APMB4C-Album genau so gespielt, wie es vor 20 Jahren aufgenommen wurde. Es wurden ohne Schlagzeug, nur mit der Power von 4 Cellos, die Songs `Enter Sandman´, `Master of Puppets´, `Harvester of Sorrow, `The Unforgiven ́,`Sad but True´, `Creeping Death´, `Wherever I may roam´ und `Welcome Home (Sanatarium)´ gespielt. Gesanglich Unterstützung brachte – wie sollte es auch anders sein – das Publikum. Für so einige Gänsehautmomente war also gesorgt. Es folgte eine sogenannte Kaffeepause von einer knappen halben Stunde. Danach ging es weiter mit dem rockigeren Teil des Abends. Nun betrat auch Mikko Siren die Bühne und legte richtig los! Es wurden die Songs `Fade to Black ́, `For whom the bells tolls´, `Fight fire with fire´, `Until it sleeps´, `Orion´, `Escape´, `Battery ́ und `Seek & Destroy ́ zum Besten gegeben. Mikko hat eines der unglaublichsten Drumsets, die ich bisher sah und es macht irre viel Spaß ihn beim Spielen zu beobachten. In diesem Drumset wurden beispielsweise alte Mercedes Radkappen, Milchkannen oder auch andere sehr ungewöhnliche Dinge verbaut. Es ist erstaunlich , wie gut es klingt. Mikko ist um keinen Spaß verlegen und so hat er zwischenzeitlich den Kopf seines Bandkollegen Perttu Kivilakso zum Spielen benutzt.

Der ganze Abend verlief ziemlich gelöst und es hatten sowohl Band, als auch Publikum sehr viel Spaß bei diesem Gig. Als Zugabe gab es dann `Nothing else Matters´ und `One´. Alles in allem ein sehr gelungener Abend in einer wundervollen Location. Nebenher bemerkt: Im Tavastia hängt an der Decke das Heartagram der letzten HIM Tour. Auch diese spielten ihre allerletzten Konzerte im Tavastia Club. Hier werden Legenden geboren und hier geben sich auch Legenden immer wieder die Ehre! Während des APOCALYPTICA Konzertes schwang trotz aller guten Laune auch ein wenig Wehmut mit, so wusste jeder im Raum, das Antero Manninen an diesem Wochenende seine vorerst letzten Konzerte mit APOCALYPTICA spielen würde und das brach dem einen oder anderen das Herz, da für alte Fans Mr. Manninen immer noch ein großer Teil von APOCALYPTICA ist. Es waren nun 170 Konzerte mit Metallica und Antero über die ganze Welt verteilt. Das hat Dimensionen angenommen, die selbst die Band nicht erwartet hat. Wenn man Eicca Toppinen Glauben schenken darf, sollten es ursprünglich nur um die 40 Konzerte dieser Tour geben. Die Finnen haben uns aber eines Besseren belehrt. Sie können anscheinend nur noch extrem! Vielen Dank für diese grandiose Tour und eine tiefe Verbeugung von mir. Dieses Kapitel ist nunmehr geschlossen, ein neues wird mit Sicherheit folgen.

On september 22th of 2018 – Andrea from the Metal Impressions Magazine went to Helsinki to attend one of the last concerts of the current tour of APOCALYPTICA . The current tour ended where more than 20 years ago the world career of the four Finns began. At the Tavastia Club – a legendary club in Helsinki – APOCALYPTICA played their tour finale for 3 days with 3 sold-out concerts. Andrea was present at the second concert and will tell you now:

Ya, what should I say: Since I had seen the show a few times before, I knew what I needed to prepare for. A whole evening full of Metallica songs, a lot of headbanging and a terrific show awaited me. Unlike the rest of the tour, this concert was different. The Finns had chosen mostly classical concert halls for the “Apocalyptica plays Metallica by 4 Cellos” concert series. A seated metal concert is quite something different, but this wasn´t on september 22th, 2018. The evening at Tavastia was a wonderful contrast to the rest of the tour and was a worthy conclusion. The audience fully appreciated this from the beginning. I met APOCALYPTICA fans from all over the world on that evening. For example, I was standing next to a person from Brasilia in the second row, as well as old acquaintances from all over Europe and even some fans from Russia I met too. In the first part of the evening, the “APMB4C album” was played exactly as it was recorded 20 years ago. Without drums, only with the power of 4 Cellos, songs like `Enter Sandman´, `Master of Puppets´, `Harvester of Sorrow´, `The Unforgiven´, `Sad but True´, `Creeping Death´, `Wherever I may roam´ and `Welcome Home (Sanatarium)´. Supporting singing brought the audience – how could it be otherwise. So we all had a few goosebumps moments There followed a so-called coffee break of almost half an hour. Then it goes on with the rockier part of the evening. Now Mikko Siren also entered the stage and it really started! Now with songs like `Fade to Black´, `For whom the bells tolls´,`Fight fire with fire´, `Until it sleeps´,`Orion´,`Escape´,`Battery´ and `Seek & Destroy´. Mikko has one of the most incredible drumsets ever. I’ve seen it and it’s fun to watch him playing. In this drumset, for example, old Mercedes hubcaps, milk cans or other very unusual things were installed. It’s amazing how good it sounds. Mikko is not embarrassed and so he has meanwhile used the head of his bandmate Perttu Kivilakso for playing. The whole evening was quite relaxed and both band and audience had a lot of fun at this gig. As an encore: There were`Nothing else Matters’ and `One´. All in all … a very successful evening in a wonderful location. By the way: At the Tavastia club hangs on the ceiling the Heartagram of the last HIM Tour. They have played their last concerts in the Tavastia club too. Legends are born here and legends are always honored! During the APOCALYPTICA concert there was a little spirit of sadness (in spite of all good mood). Everyone in the room knew that this weekend Antero Manninen would play his last concerts with APOCALYPTICA and that broke hearts of fans, because for older fans of APOCALYPTICA Mr. Maninnen is a big part of this band. There were 170 concerts with Metallica songs and Antero spread all over the world. This has taken dimensions that even the band didn´t expect. If you are allowed to believe Eicca Toppinen, there should be only about 40 concerts on this tour. The Finns taught us a lesson: Apparently, they can only be extreme! Thank you for this great tour and a deep bow from me. This chapter now is closed – a new one will surely follow.

