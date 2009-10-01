CD-Review: LORDI
On April - 23 - 2018
Ich hatte die groÃŸe Ehre, die neue Platte “Sexorcism” von LORDI zu reviewen und habe dazu ein Video fÃ¼r Euch vorbereitet.
Lordi – Sexorcism
10/10
CD-Review: LORDI
