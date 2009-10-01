Wer Interesse an Bandfotos (Promotion/Live), einem privaten Shooting, o.Ã¤. hat, kann mich gerne unter info@metal-impressions.de kontaktieren. Preis nach Absprache.

CD-Review: LORDI

Posted by Paola On April - 23 - 2018

Ich hatte die groÃŸe Ehre, die neue Platte “Sexorcism” von LORDI zu reviewen und habe dazu ein Video fÃ¼r Euch vorbereitet.

Lordi – Sexorcism
10/10
Paola

Metal Impressions

Wirb ebenfalls fÃ¼r deine Seite
CD-Reviews

Add your comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.