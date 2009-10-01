DECREPIT BIRTH NEWS
Neues Geballer von DECREPIT BIRTH kommt in Form von “Axis Mundi” auf uns zu. Die Jungs halten nicht viel von konventionellem Songwriting und werfen uns als Appetithappen `Hieroglyphic`in Form eines Videos vor.
Tracklist:
1. Vortex of Infinityâ€¦Axis Mundi
2. Spirit Guide
3. The Sacred Geometry
4. Hieroglyphic
5. Transcendental Paradox
6. Mirror of Humanity
7. Ascendant
8. Epigenetic Triplicity
9. Embryogenesis
10. Orion
11. Desprate Cry
12. Infecting the Crypts
Das Album kommt am 21.07.2017 Ã¼ber Agonia Records in folgenden Formaten raus:
- Digipack CD.
- Limited to 500 copies BOX CD.
- Regular black double gatefold LP.
- Limited to 250 copies cyan blue double gatefold LP.
- Limited to 150 copies cyan blue with multicolor splatter double gatefold LP.
Add your comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.