Neues Geballer von DECREPIT BIRTH kommt in Form von “Axis Mundi” auf uns zu. Die Jungs halten nicht viel von konventionellem Songwriting und werfen uns als Appetithappen `Hieroglyphic`in Form eines Videos vor.

Tracklist:

1. Vortex of Infinityâ€¦Axis Mundi

2. Spirit Guide

3. The Sacred Geometry

4. Hieroglyphic

5. Transcendental Paradox

6. Mirror of Humanity

7. Ascendant

8. Epigenetic Triplicity

9. Embryogenesis

10. Orion

11. Desprate Cry

12. Infecting the Crypts

Das Album kommt am 21.07.2017 Ã¼ber Agonia Records in folgenden Formaten raus:

- Digipack CD.

- Limited to 500 copies BOX CD.

- Regular black double gatefold LP.

- Limited to 250 copies cyan blue double gatefold LP.

- Limited to 150 copies cyan blue with multicolor splatter double gatefold LP.