SUFFOCATION haben ein 360-Grad-Video zu ihrem neuen Song “Your Last Breaths” verÃ¶ffentlicht. Der Song stammt von ihrem kommenden Album “…Of The Dark Light”, das am 9. Juni Ã¼ber Nuclear Blast in den Handel geschoben wird. AuÃŸerdem gehtÂ´s auf Tour, um das finstere Licht durch blutige Ohren zu drÃ¼cken.