Zur Feier des im letzten Jahr erschienenem neuen Albums â€žRainier Fogâ€œ beehren uns die Grunge-Legenden von ALICE IN CHAINS in diesem Jahr mit einer weiteren kleinen Europa-Tour.

UrsprÃ¼nglich im Jahre 1987 in Seattle als eine Glam-/Hair-Metal-Band unter dem Namen “Diamond Lie” gegrÃ¼ndet, entwickelten sie sich innerhalb weniger Jahre zu einer Grunge-Band und feierten direkt mit ihrem ersten Album unter neuem Bandnamen beachtliche Erfolge. Das Album “Facelift” schaffte es auf Platz 42 der amerikanischen Charts und erreichte als erstes Grunge-Album Ã¼berhaupt eine Platinauszeichnung.

Nach dem Tod des ehemaligen SÃ¤ngers Layne Stayle im Jahre 2002 wurde es zeitweise ruhig um die Band, die jedoch seit 2005 wieder auf weltweiten BÃ¼hnen unterwegs ist. 2006 wurde William Duvall als neuer LeadsÃ¤nger verpflichtet und das erste Album dieser Konstellation erschien 2009 unter dem Titel â€žBlack Gives Way to Blueâ€œ. Dabei erreichte es international gute Chart-Platzierungen, so zum Beispiel Platz 21 in Deutschland und in den USA sogar Platz 5.

Heute blickt die Band auf eine Karriere mit 6 Studioalben, unzÃ¤hligen Chartplatzierungen und Touren mit einigen weiteren GrÃ¶ÃŸen der Musikgeschichte, wie Slayer, Anthrax, Ozzy Osbourne oder Van Halen zurÃ¼ck.

Anfang Mai des letzten Jahres erschien mit `The One You KnowÂ´ die erste Single des im August erschienenem Albums â€žRainier Fogâ€œ, welche durch die Bank weg positiv aufgenommen wurde. Das Album bekam entsprechend viele positive Kritiken und erreichte erneut sehr gute Chartplatzierungen, wie z.B. Platz 8 in Deutschland. NatÃ¼rlich haben die Grunge-Stars das Album auf der anstehenden Tour mit im GepÃ¤ck und versprechen damit einen grandiosen Mix aus Klassikern und neuen Songs.

Begleitet werden sie diesmal von der kalifornischen Rockformation BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB. Auch sie haben sich schon lange einen internationalen Namen erarbeitet und garantieren damit einen gelungen Abend. Somit zwei legendÃ¤re Bands der 90er Jahre.

Hier die Daten im Ãœberblick:

27.05.2019 013, Tilburg (NL)

28.05.2019 LÂ´Olympia, Paris (FR)

30.05.2019 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels (BE)

31.05.2019 Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette (LUX)

01.06.2019 Halle 622, Zurich (CH)

04.06.2019 Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg (DE)

Tickets gibt es zu einem Preis ab an allen bekannten Vorverkaufsstellen.

In celebration of last year’s new album “Rainier Fog” by the grunge legends of ALICE IN CHAINS, they are honoring us with another small european tour this year.

The Band was originally founded in 1987 in Seattle as a glam / hair metal band under the name “Diamond Lie”, but evolved into a grunge band within only a few years. Their first album under the new band name had remarkable successes already and so the album “Facelift” made it to # 42 on the American charts and received a platinum award as the first grunge-record ever.

After the death of former singer Layne Stayle in 2002, it became quiet about the band for some time, but since 2005 they are touring worldwide again. In 2006, William Duvall was hired as a new lead singer and the first album in this constellation was released in 2009 under the title “Black Gives Way to Blue”. It achieved good international chart placements, such as #21 in Germany and even 5th place in the USA.

Today, the band looks back on a career with 6 studio albums, countless chart placings and tours with a lot of internationally known bands, such as Slayer, Anthrax, Ozzy Osbourne or Van Halen.

,The One You KnowÂ´ was released as the first insight of the album “Rainier Fog” in the beginning of May last year, followed by the record itself in August. The record got a lot of positive reviews worldwide and gained a very high chart placements again, like #8 of the German Charts.

Of course the grunge stars will bring some songs of this record with them on their upcoming tour, promising a great mix of their classics and new songs.

This time they will be accompanied by the California rock band BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB, who made a name for theirself over the last few years and thus guarantee a successful evening with two legendary bands from the 90s.

These are the Dates for the tour:

27.05.2019 013, Tilburg (NL)

28.05.2019 LÂ´Olympia, Paris (FR)

30.05.2019 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels (BE)

31.05.2019 Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette (LUX)

01.06.2019 Halle 622, Zurich (CH)

04.06.2019 Stadtpark Open Air, Hamburg (DE)

Tickets are available at all known booking offices.