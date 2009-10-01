Der Wolf ruft nun bereits zum 9. Male die Fans aus verschiedenen LÃ¤ndern zum grÃ¶ÃŸten Rock- und Metalfest DÃ¤nemarks. Ein Festival inmitten einer Hauptstadtmetropole. Direkt am Hafen Kopenhagens auf der Halbinsel RefshaleÃ¸en. Ein altes WerftgelÃ¤nde dient als FestivalflÃ¤che.

Betitelt als bereits schÃ¶nste HÃ¶lle Skandinaviens hat sich das 20.000 Besucher starke Festival nun einen Namen gemacht und bietet in diesem Jahr â€“ wie wir finden â€“ das bereits stÃ¤rkste Line-Up. Aber auch in den vergangenen Jahren traf man hier Bands wie Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Five Finger Death Punch, Rival Sons, Slayer, Marilyn Manson, Europe, Slipknot uvm.

Das Besondere an diesem Festival, so sagen die Besucher, ist das FamiliÃ¤re und dass es nicht allzu groÃŸ bzw. Ã¼berlaufen ist. Zudem ist es den Besuchern mÃ¶glich, in Appartements oder Hotels direkt in Kopenhagen zu Ã¼bernachten oder aber direkt neben dem FestivalgelÃ¤nde (in der NÃ¤he eines kleinen Badestrandes) zu campen. Die Innenstadt Kopenhagens erreicht man in kÃ¼rzester Zeit, so dass der eine oder andere Besucher diese Reise zum Copenhell auch mit ein wenig Sightseeing verbinden kann. Man hat die MÃ¶glichkeit, das FestivalgelÃ¤nde von der Innenstand aus mit Shuttlebussen und Shuttlebooten, die in kurzen AbstÃ¤nden hin und herpendeln, zu erreichen. Von der Anlegerstelle der Shuttleboote sind es gut 10 Minuten FuÃŸweg direkt ins HÃ¶llenparadies.

Auf 3 BÃ¼hnen (zwei groÃŸen BÃ¼hnen und einer kleinen BÃ¼hne) erwarten Euch in diesem Jahr 32 Bands. Die DÃ¤nen wissen wie man richtig feiert. Das ist bekannt und von daher flieÃŸt auf dem Copenhell jede Menge Bier. Ein Biergarten lÃ¤dt dazu ein. Eine kleine Black-Metal-Church umrandet von kleinen schwarzen mystischen BÃ¤umen und Sitzgelegenheiten dient als Rastplatz. Ebenfalls findet man eine Area mit alten Autos, in der man sich so richtig austoben kann und mit groÃŸen Hammern die Autos zu Schrott verarbeiten darf. Ein gutes Angebot an Food- oder MerchstÃ¤nden besteht ohnehin. Auszeichnen tut sich das Copenhell aber durch das absolut nette Publikum, so berichtet ein jeder, der schon einmal dort war. Die besondere AthmosphÃ¤re ist einfach das, was das Copenhell ausmacht und natÃ¼rlich auch die excellente Bandauswahl diverser Rock- und Metalbands. Besonders hervorzuheben ist auch die gut umgesetzte Barrierefreiheit fÃ¼r GÃ¤ste mit Handicap. Die Seiten der BÃ¼hnen sind durch die Security gut bewacht und Seitenrampen ermÃ¶glichen Rollstuhlfahrern auf einer erhÃ¶hten Plattform direkt neben der BÃ¼hne die Acts on stage ungehindert zu genieÃŸen. HierfÃ¼r geht der Daumen nach oben. Denn das ist wirklich wichtig.

Das Copenhell ist ein Festivals gestaltet von Rock- und Metalfans fÃ¼r Rock- und Metalfans !

In diesem Jahr â€“ wie zuvor oben schon erwÃ¤hnt â€“ ein phantastisches Billing namenhafter Bands. Hier fÃ¼r Euch die Ãœbersicht des Billings fÃ¼r das Copenhell 2018:

OZZY OSBOURNE, GHOST, ALICE IN CHAINS, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, NIGHTWISH, DEFTONES, TREMONTI, ARCH ENEMY, ALESTORM, KREATOR, PARKWAY DRIVE, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HELLOWEEN, SKINDRED, SODOM, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, AT THE GATES, ENSLAVED, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, IGORR, TSUNDER, EXODUS, KELLERMANN, SUFFOCATION, ZEAL & ARDOR, BERSAERK, DEFECTO, CROSSFAITH, THY ART IS MURDER, SANTA CRUZ und ORM.

Mit einem Ticketpreis fÃ¼r das 3-Tages-Ticket liegt das Copenhell bei rund 1590 DKK / umgerechnet somit bei 213,00 EUR (Camping exlusive).

Weitere Informationen erhaltet Ihr direkt unter https://www.copenhell.dk/

Wir sehen uns also in der HÃ¶lle Kopenhagens. Besucht bitte das Copenhell 2018!

COPENHELL 2018 – The rock and metal festival right in the capital of Denmark

For the ninth time, the wolf is calling fans from different countries to Denmark’s biggest rock and metalfest. A festival in the middle of a capital city. Right on the harbor of Copenhagen on the peninsula RefshaleÃ¸en. An old shipyard area serves as a festival area.

The Copenhell is titled as the most beautiful hell in Scandinavia. The 20.000 people came every year and the Copenhell festival has made a name for itself all over the last years. We are meaning, this year is already offering the strongest line-up. But also in the last years there were bands like Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper, Five Finger Death Punch, Rival Sons, Slayer, Marilyn Manson, Europe, Slipknot and much more.

The special thing about this festival – so the visitors say – is the familiar feeling and it is not too big or overcrowded. In addition, it is possible for visitors to stay in apartments or hotels directly in Copenhagen or they can camp right next to the festival area (near a small beach). The city of Copenhagen can be reached in a short time, so that one or the other visitors can combine this trip to Copenhell with a little sightseeing tour. It is possible to reach the festival grounds from the inside with shuttle buses and shuttle boats that shuttle to and fro at frequent intervals. From the landing place of the shuttle boats it is a good 10 minutes walk directly into hell’s paradise.

On 3 stages (two big stages and a small stage) 32 bands await this year. The danish people know how to celebrate. This is well-known and therefore a lot of beer flows on the Copenhell. So a beer garden invites you. A small black metal church surrounded by small black mystical trees and seatings, serves as a resting place. You will also find an area with old cars, where you can let off steam and handle the cars with huge hammers to scrap. A good range of food or merchandise you will find too. The Copenhell is characterized by an absolutely nice audience, that reports everyone who has been there before. The special atmosphere is just what makes the Copenhell to a wonderful place and of course the excellent band selection of various rock and metal bands. Particularly noteworthy is also the well implemented accessibility for guests with disabilities. The sides of the stages are well guarded by the security and side ramps allow wheelchair users on an elevated platform right next to the stage to enjoy the acts on stage unhindered. For this, our thumb goes up. Because that’s really important.

The Copenhell is a festival made by rock and metal fans for rock and metal fans!

This year – as mentioned above – a fantastic billing of well-known bands. Here the overview of the billing for Copenhell 2018:

OZZY OSBOURNE, GHOST, ALICE IN CHAINS, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, NIGHTWISH, DEFTONES, TREMONTI, ARCH ENEMY, ALESTORM, KREATOR, PARKWAY DRIVE, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HELLOWEEN, SKINDRED, SODOM, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, AT THE GATES, ENSLAVED, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, IGORR, TSUNDER, EXODUS, KELLERMANN, SUFFOCATION, ZEAL & ARDOR, BERSAERK, DEFECTO, CROSSFAITH, THY ART IS MURDER, SANTA CRUZ and ORM.

With a ticket price for the 3-day-ticket, the Copenhell costs are 1590 DKK, converted 213 EURO (camping exclusive).

Further information at https://www.copenhell.dk/

See you all in hell of Copenhagen! Please visit the Copenhell Festival 2018 !