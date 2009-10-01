Wer Interesse an Bandfotos (Promotion/Live), einem privaten Shooting, o.Ã¤. hat, kann mich gerne unter info@metal-impressions.de kontaktieren. Preis nach Absprache.

EVERGREY VIDEO

Posted by Uli On Juli - 30 - 2016

13533028_1194469783937901_158367824524095401_nDie schwedischen Dark Metaler EVERGREY haben mit `Distance` ein neues Video ins Netz gestellt, welches vom kommenden neuen Album “The Storm Within” stammt, welches am 9. September via AFM Records erscheinen wird! Watch Below!!

Metal Impressions

Wirb ebenfalls fÃ¼r deine Seite
2009

Add your comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.