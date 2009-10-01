EVERGREY VIDEO
On Juli - 30 - 2016
Die schwedischen Dark Metaler EVERGREY haben mit `Distance` ein neues Video ins Netz gestellt, welches vom kommenden neuen Album “The Storm Within” stammt, welches am 9. September via AFM Records erscheinen wird! Watch Below!!
